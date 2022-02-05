Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $76.56. 295,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Selective Insurance Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.26% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

