SelectQuote (SLQT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect SelectQuote to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SelectQuote stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65. SelectQuote has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $33.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SelectQuote stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 2,737.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

