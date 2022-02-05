SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SEMrush.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEMrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter valued at $361,000. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SEMR traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.56. 317,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,429. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $32.48.
SEMrush Company Profile
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
