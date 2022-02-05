Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($40.33) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Thursday. Shell has a one year low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a one year high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

