Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,701 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

NYSE FOUR opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.93.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $71,930.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

