Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

SUR has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.21) target price on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

SUR stock opened at GBX 88.50 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 93.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.69. Sureserve Group has a 52-week low of GBX 62.38 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 106 ($1.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £145.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

