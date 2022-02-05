Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Drops By 13.8%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BioCardia stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.38.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia in the third quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

