Short Interest in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Increases By 24.6%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

InMode stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. InMode has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $99.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INMD. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 540.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on InMode to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. boosted their price target on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on InMode from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

