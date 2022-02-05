Short Interest in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Declines By 15.4%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KLXE opened at $5.58 on Friday. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.67.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.64). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will post -11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on KLX Energy Services from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Max Bouthillette sold 14,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $46,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 135.5% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 414,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,461 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the period. 29.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.