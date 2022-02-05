Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Rises By 26.1%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the December 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of IX opened at $106.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65. ORIX has a twelve month low of $79.51 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. ORIX had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 12.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ORIX by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ORIX by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 7.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

