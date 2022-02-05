Short Interest in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Increases By 24.8%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,220,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 14,600,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.37.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 42,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,896 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 7.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

