Short Interest in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Declines By 13.6%

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the December 31st total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

York Water stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. York Water has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.35 million, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.36.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). York Water had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the fourth quarter valued at $1,496,000. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

