Short Interest in Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Decreases By 15.9%

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $34.49 on Friday. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

