Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Declines By 14.4%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 158,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $38,000.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,136 shares of company stock worth $55,015. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,294,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after purchasing an additional 382,198 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,715,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Verona Pharma by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market cap of $356.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Verona Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Verona Pharma will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. increased their target price on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

