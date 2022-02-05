Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €72.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €72.00 ($80.90) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.

SHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($85.39) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($66.29) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.38 ($74.58).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €57.06 ($64.11) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €44.17 ($49.63) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($76.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €59.84.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

