Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives $27.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OMIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.
