Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knott David M increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

