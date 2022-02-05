Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) Short Interest Up 24.1% in January

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 946,400 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 762,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SKE opened at $9.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Skeena Resources stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,042,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,711,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.65% of Skeena Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

