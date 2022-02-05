Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Shares of SMAR opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -52.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 54,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $4,335,650.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,435 shares of company stock valued at $18,329,566 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after acquiring an additional 406,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,944,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,498,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,348,000 after acquiring an additional 853,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after acquiring an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,166,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smartsheet (SMAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.