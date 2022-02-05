Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $31.55 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

