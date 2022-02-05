Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($22.52) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.54) price target on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,770.83 ($23.81).

Shares of SMIN opened at GBX 1,543 ($20.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,552.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,492.01. Smiths Group has a one year low of GBX 1,347.50 ($18.12) and a one year high of GBX 1,669.50 ($22.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.67.

In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley acquired 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.26) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,813.27).

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

