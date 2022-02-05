Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $65.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI upgraded Snap to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Snap from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.15.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $481,484.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $1,370,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 256,340 shares of company stock worth $11,954,952 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Snap by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,085,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Snap by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Snap by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 72,220 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.