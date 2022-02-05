Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 279,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,090. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 7,642 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 499,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,362,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

