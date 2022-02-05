Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.50. 279,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,090. Sonic Automotive has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Sonic Automotive
Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.
