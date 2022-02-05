SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after acquiring an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,733,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,955,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $350.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $305.68 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

