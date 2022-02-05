SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUS. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,078,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,789,000 after acquiring an additional 61,802 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 826,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,672,000 after acquiring an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 393,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after buying an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.24. 15,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,600. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.14.

