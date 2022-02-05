SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,780 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $43,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KWB Wealth raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,546,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,304,000 after acquiring an additional 59,314 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $495,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,221 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.62. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

