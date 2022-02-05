Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.22.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $63.71 on Friday. Spire has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.13%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spire by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.