Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPIR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPIR stock opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. Spire has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Francisco Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,930,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,722,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,530,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,852,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,771,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

