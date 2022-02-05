Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,465 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 139,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $45.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

