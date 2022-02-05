Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPRB. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Spruce Biosciences from $26.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 275,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,516. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.25. Spruce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 145.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 124.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21,406 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after buying an additional 153,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
About Spruce Biosciences
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
