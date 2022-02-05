Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report sales of $3.95 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.70 billion and the highest is $4.24 billion. Square reported sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $17.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.28 billion to $17.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.51 billion to $19.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.87. 18,814,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,983,174. Square has a 1 year low of $99.81 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.75, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.22.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

