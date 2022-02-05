Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SXI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. 81,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,240. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Standex International has a one year low of $83.13 and a one year high of $121.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Standex International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 29.89%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $2,156,905. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.