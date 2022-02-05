Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

SXI stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 81,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,240. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.07. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,905. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

