Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.33.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $166.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.28. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $164.32 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Amundi bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $752,849,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $402,247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after buying an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

