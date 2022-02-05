Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.36.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.