Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.30 on Friday. Stericycle has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.