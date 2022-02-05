StockNews.com Downgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JLL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.67.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $3.44 on Friday, hitting $250.56. 159,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.26 and a 200 day moving average of $249.35. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $148.56 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 17.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,366,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,846,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after buying an additional 239,998 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,603,000 after buying an additional 314,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,012,000 after acquiring an additional 101,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

