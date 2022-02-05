StockNews.com Downgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MIME. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.51. 592,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,491. Mimecast has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $85.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.47, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,919,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,590 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Mimecast by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after purchasing an additional 973,404 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,997,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,667,000 after purchasing an additional 744,726 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth $35,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

