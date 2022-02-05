StockNews.com Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Hold

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,929,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.01. Caterpillar has a one year low of $186.98 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

