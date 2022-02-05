StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Hold

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,203. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $296.05 and a 1-year high of $405.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $339.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $339.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NewMarket by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in NewMarket by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

