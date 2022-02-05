StockNews.com Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) to Hold

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

SPGI stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.39. 1,370,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.28. The company has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 572,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,399,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

