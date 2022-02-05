Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 51.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of EDI stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $9.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

