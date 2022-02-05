StoneX Group (SNEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect StoneX Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $66.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. StoneX Group has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, insider Abigail H. Perkins purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.02 per share, with a total value of $75,292.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,756 and have sold 24,832 shares valued at $1,513,749. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

