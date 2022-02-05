Storj (STORJ) Achieves Market Cap of $503.74 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00003155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $503.74 million and $54.36 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Storj has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00110459 BTC.

About Storj

Storj is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 383,543,681 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

