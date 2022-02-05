Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report $165.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.10 million and the highest is $165.79 million. Stratasys reported sales of $142.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $605.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $605.30 million to $605.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $663.97 million, with estimates ranging from $655.40 million to $669.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,588.7% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 935,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 910,481 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth $20,360,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after acquiring an additional 615,791 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter worth $10,978,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,654,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,469,000 after acquiring an additional 425,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,606. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

