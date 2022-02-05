Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,843,087 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $7.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.
The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.