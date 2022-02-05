Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 114,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,843,087 shares.The stock last traded at $7.37 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

