Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on INN shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of INN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,560. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.22. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 32.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,475,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,776,000 after purchasing an additional 547,859 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $4,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

