Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SU. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $30.51.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,398,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,398,000 after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

