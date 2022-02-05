Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$45.00 by CSFB

CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

Shares of SU opened at C$36.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$38.62.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

