Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. Approximately 24,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,429,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 682,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 394,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the period.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

